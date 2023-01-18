Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa among stars to co-chair Met Gala

Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa among stars to co-chair Met Gala
Michaela Coel will co-chair the Met Gala on May 1 2023 (dpa picture alliance/Alamy Live News/PA)
Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 16:18
Associated Press reporters

A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music and fashion will be channelling the Lagerfeld look at this year’s Met Gala on May 1.

Actors Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, tennis champion Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are the evening’s co-chairs.

Also announced Wednesday was the dress code: Perhaps not surprisingly, it is “In honour of Karl” – Karl Lagerfeld, the German-born couturier who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019 at the age of 85.

The theme comes from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will gather some 150 of his creations to explore his “stylistic language”. Lagerfeld’s original sketches will also be on display.

The Met Gala, which takes place the first Monday in May, is a huge money-maker for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, providing its main source of funding. It is also one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Presented in the museum’s Tisch Gallery, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will be on view from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

More in this section

Olivier Awards 2019 - London Kelsey Grammer on Frasier reboot with Only Fools And Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst
Over Her Dead Body premiere - Los Angeles Christina Applegate ‘laughed’ at online troll who doubted her multiple sclerosis
LESLIE JONES LOTTERY TICKET WORLD PREMIERE HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA USA 12 August 2010 Leslie Jones pokes fun at MLK statue in first monologue as The Daily Show host
MetGalaDigitalPlace: International
Snoop Dogg (Doug Peters/PA)

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade make it to Songwriters Hall of Fame

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s