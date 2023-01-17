Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

Sally Field will be honoured at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award.

The actors guild announced that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute award, following recent honorees including Dame Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman.

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career,” said Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, in a statement.

“Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

Field, 76, has won two Oscars, for Norma Rae and Places In The Heart, and three Emmys, for Sybil, ER and Brothers & Sisters.

She received the National Medal of Arts in 2015 and the Kennedy Centre Honour in 2019.

Her recent credits include playing Jessie Buss in Winning Time and the 2015 film Hello, My Name Is Doris.

She co-stars in the upcoming 80 For Brady.

The SAG Awards will take place on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will be livestreamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel.