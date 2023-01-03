Ana De Armas and Quentin Tarantino among presenters for 2023 Golden Globes

Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis will be among the presenters at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

The presenting line-up for the annual ceremony also features Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who won the best actress in a TV series drama award last year for her role in Pose, as well as her co-star Billy Porter.

Orange Is The New Black’s Natasha Lyonne, former Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer, Euphoria actor Colman Domingo, Nailed It! presenter Nicole Byer and comedian Tracy Morgan will also present during the awards show taking place on January 10.

We’re thrilled to announce the first group of presenters for this year’s Golden Globe Awards!



Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes in ONE WEEK - Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacocktv 🏆⭐ pic.twitter.com/nTeGTGZRwa — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2023

It will be a big night for actress Niecy Nash-Betts who will present and is also among the nominees in the best supporting actress in a TV limited series or motion picture category for her role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

De Armas is also nominated for the best actress in a motion picture award for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, while Lee Curtis has received a nod for the best supporting actress in a motion picture for her part in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig are among the British stars who have picked up nominations for top awards at the upcoming ceremony.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift will also take on Rihanna and Lady Gaga after being nominated in the category for best original song.

Actor Eddie Murphy (Anthony Harvey/PA)

At the event, Hollywood star Eddie Murphy will receive the coveted Cecil B DeMille award which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy will also receive the Carol Burnett Award, which honours excellence in television.

The 2022 Golden Globes were held behind closed doors after its organising body, the HFPA, faced heavy criticism over diversity issues within the organisation.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after NBC refused to air the show.

But the HFPA announced that the 2023 ceremony would see the organisation make greater efforts to diversify its voting pool.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony, which will take place on January 10.