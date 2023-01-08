Top Gun, Steven Spielberg and Michelle Yeoh set to receive awards at NBRs

Michelle Yeoh poses backstage with the international star award by an actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday January 5 2023, in Palm Springs, California (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Top Gun: Maverick, Steven Spielberg and the stars of The Banshees Of Inisherin are set to collect awards at Sunday night’s National Board of Review (NBR) Awards in New York.

The annual non-televised gala is being held at Cipriani’s in Manhattan and hosted by Willie Geist.

Coming two days before the Golden Globes on Tuesday, the NBR Awards will help kick Hollywood’s awards season into high gear.

Other awards include Steven Spielberg for best director (PA)

Voting for nominations to the Academy Awards begins on Thursday.

The National Board of Review, a long-running group of film enthusiasts and academics, names its winners ahead of its ceremony.

Top Gun: Maverick was its pick for best film.

Other awards include Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) for best director, Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin) for best actor, his co-star Brendan Gleeson for best supporting actor, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) for best actress and Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) for best supporting actress.

