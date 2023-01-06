Season two of Wednesday confirmed by Netflix

Wednesday has been official renewed for a second season, Netflix has said (Matthias Clamer/Netflix)
Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 18:57
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Wednesday has been officially renewed for a second season, Netflix said.

The first season, released in November, saw actress Jenna Ortega, 20, play Wednesday Addams as she moves to a new school and encounters a murder-mystery.

Ortega’s character also tries to master her emerging psychic ability while being a student at Nevermore Academy, thwart a killing spree terrorising the town and solve a 25-year mystery involving her parents.

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars as Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzman plays Gomez and Isaac Ordonez takes on the role of Pugsley in the series based on The Addams Family.

In a clip released by Netflix on Friday, Ortega can be heard saying in a voiceover: “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture, thank you.”

Netflix said its “global phenomenon” promises “more misery” when the second season returns.

When Wednesday was released in November, Netflix said the series held the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the streaming giant.

A total of 341.23 million hours of the series were watched by more than 50 million households, Netflix added.

Wednesday, produced by Edward Scissorhands filmmaker Tim Burton, also starred Christina Ricci, who played Ortega’s character in the films The Addams Family in 1991 and Addams Family Values in 1993.

