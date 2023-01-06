Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 00:12
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.

The actor, 18, shared the news with his fans online in a video posted to his TikTok account on Thursday, after telling his friends and family.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’,” he wrote in the video.

Schnapp rose to fame playing Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

His performance won him the 2022 People’s Male TV Star award.

Following the final two episodes of the Stranger Things season four finale, Schnapp told US publication Variety that his character was gay, and in love with his best friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard.

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” the actor captioned his TikTok video.

