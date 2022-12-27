Piers Morgan’s Twitter account wiped after reports it was hacked

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 17:01
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account appears to have been wiped after reports it was hacked.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter, 57, who has 8.3 million followers on the social media site, had no profile picture, banner image or posts on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, his account shared posts overnight containing false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late Queen and singer Ed Sheeran.

Morgan’s Instagram account appeared to be operating normally.

The presenter, who recently joined TalkTV as the host of its Uncensored show after quitting GMB, has not publicly addressed the hack.

However, his programme’s official account tweeted: “In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked.

“Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?”

He is a regular user of the platform, using it to voice his opinions on topics ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo’s status among the best footballers of all time to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Netflix series.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police said no further action would be taken against a man suspected of sending death threats to Morgan and his family online.

On Twitter, Morgan complained there is a “big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures”.

Representatives of Morgan and Twitter have been contacted for comment.

