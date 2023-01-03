Jeremy Renner thanks fans for ‘kind words’ following accident near US home

Actor Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their “kind words” in a social media post from his hospital bed two days after he was seriously injured in an accident near his US home.

The 51-year-old Marvel star said he was “too messed up to type” as he shared a picture on his official Instagram page.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve previously said the incident had occurred while the actor was helping a stranded motorist on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year’s Day.

The two-time Oscar nominee is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Jeremy Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He also stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown, with the second series set to premiere on the service in the UK on January 16.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, Renner’s publicist said: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”