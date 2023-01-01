Miley Cyrus kicks off 2023 with news of upcoming single

Miley Cyrus has announced the release of her new single Flowers.

The 30-year-old American singer broke the news on New Year’s Eve and confirmed the single will be released on January 13.

During her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which aired on NBC, Cyrus announced the news of her new single with a short clip of her strutting down a street in a gold dress while a snippet of the new track played.

Cyrus later shared the clip on social media with the caption: “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13.”

Cyrus’s seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020.

The star, who rose to fame as a child on Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, rang in the new year with a host of famous faces during her New Year’s Eve special.

Cyrus was joined by country music star – and her godmother – Dolly Parton, and the pair duetted on a number of hits over the course of the evening.

The singers performed Parton’s classic I Will Always Love You – made famous by Whitney Houston – as well as Cyrus’s 2013 anthem Wrecking Ball.

Cyrus also surprised fans with the arrival of American media personality Paris Hilton, who arrived on stage to perform her 2006 single Stars Are Blind.

In a further surprise Australian singer-songwriter Sia joined Hilton, 41, and Cyrus on stage, sporting her signature eye-covering fringe.

Cyrus first hosted her New Year’s Eve celebration show in 2021, alongside Saturday Night Live star and comedian Pete Davidson.