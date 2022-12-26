The Crown actor Stephen Greif dies aged 78

Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78, his representatives said.

The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.

His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.

“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the statement read.

“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, Greif attended and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank.

After starring in numerous stage productions throughout the 1960s and early ’70s, he made the transition to screen – landing the role of space commander Travis in Blake’s 7.

The show ran from 1978 to 1981, with Greif starring alongside Gareth Thomas, Paul Darrow, Michael Keating and Sally Knyvette.

Greif also played Harry Fenning in three series of Citizen Smith, Signor Donato in Casanova and Commander John Shepherd in Shoot On Sight.

He also portrayed Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in series four of The Crown in 2020.