Stars of Babylon bring Golden Age Hollywood glamour to LA premiere

The stars of upcoming film Babylon brought a splash of Golden Age Hollywood glamour to the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva looked suave and sophisticated on the red carpet at the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday.

The Australian actress wore a hooded black halter gown, which wrapped around the back of her neck, complete with a feather trimmed train (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film tells the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers who seek to find their fortunes on the roaring 1920s Hollywood scene.

Billed as a tale of “decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess”, it stars Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, Pitt as Jack Conrad, and Calva as Manny Torres.

Pitt opted for a simple black suit with an open white shirt for the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Calva wore an era-appropriate blue pinstripe three-piece suit, with a white shirt and tie, accessorising with a large pink flower.

Diego Calva poses at the premiere of Babylon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The all-star cast also includes Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving and Max Minghella.

Olivia Wilde at the LA premiere of Babylon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Wilde wore an elegant black blazer and matching flower, with a translucent black dress with ruffled hem.

The film, directed by Damien Chazelle, is due for release in UK theatres on January 6, 2023.