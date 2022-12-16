Stars of Babylon bring Golden Age Hollywood glamour to LA premiere

Stars of Babylon bring Golden Age Hollywood glamour to LA premiere
The stars of upcoming film Babylon brought a splash of Golden Age Hollywood glamour to the film’s Los Angeles premiere (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 06:08
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The stars of upcoming film Babylon brought a splash of Golden Age Hollywood glamour to the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva looked suave and sophisticated on the red carpet at the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday.

The Australian actress wore a hooded black halter gown, which wrapped around the back of her neck, complete with a feather trimmed train (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film tells the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers who seek to find their fortunes on the roaring 1920s Hollywood scene.

Billed as a tale of “decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess”, it stars Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, Pitt as Jack Conrad, and Calva as Manny Torres.

Pitt opted for a simple black suit with an open white shirt for the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The Australian actress wore a hooded black halter gown, which wrapped around the back of her neck, complete with a feather trimmed train.

Calva wore an era-appropriate blue pinstripe three-piece suit, with a white shirt and tie, accessorising with a large pink flower.

Diego Calva poses at the premiere of Babylon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Pitt opted for a simple black suit with an open white shirt.

The all-star cast also includes Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving and Max Minghella.

Olivia Wilde at the LA premiere of Babylon (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Wilde wore an elegant black blazer and matching flower, with a translucent black dress with ruffled hem.

The film, directed by Damien Chazelle, is due for release in UK theatres on January 6, 2023.

More in this section

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 - Arrivals - London Ashley Banjo announces split from wife after 16 years together
Love Island and Matt Hancock were the UK's most complained about TV events for 2022 Love Island and Matt Hancock were the UK's most complained about TV events for 2022
Oscars Shortlist Top Gun, Black Panther and Avatar feature on Oscars shortlist
BabylonPlace: UK
<p>Meryl, Hannah and Aaron have been crowned the winners of new reality show The Traitors in a dramatic final which nearly saw traitor Wilfred steal the whole jackpot.</p>

The Traitors dramatic final reveals winners of the new reality show 

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.21 s