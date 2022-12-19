Nearly one million vote for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter after he mimics Musk poll

Snoop Dogg has put himself forward to run Twitter, accruing hundreds of thousands of votes in an online poll urging the American rapper to take over from Elon Musk.

The 51-year-old poked fun at Mr Musk after the SpaceX and Tesla boss, amid a tumultuous takeover of the social media platform, appeared to have been voted out of the role when he tweeted on Sunday night, along with the options Yes or No: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”