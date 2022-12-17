Harry and Meghan 'will be invited' to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still be invited to King Charles III’s coronation despite the damaging claims they levelled at the royal family in their Netflix documentary, it has been reported.

Harry and Meghan will have a place at King Charles’ historic ceremony on May 6 if they wish to attend, The Daily Telegraph has said.

Guest lists for the religious affair in Westminster Abbey have yet to be drawn up, but a source told the newspaper: “All members of the family will be welcome.”

Charles during the State Opening of Parliament (Alastair Grant/PA)

Buckingham Palace declined to comment. But a source said of King Charles: “He loves both his sons.”

The Sussexes are understood to have not yet received an invitation.

Both Buckingham and Kensington Palace have remained silent over Prince Harry’s allegations that Prince William left his brother terrified after screaming and shouting at him during the Sandringham summit.

Prince Harry also claimed in his controversial six-part series that Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had bullied him out of the royal family.

And he accused King Charles of lying at the tense Megxit crisis meeting with the Queen in January 2020.

King Charles is said to be hurt by Prince Harry and Ms Markle's criticism of the royal family, but has not given up hope of building bridges, the Daily Express newspaper reported.

It added that the king does not want to strip the Sussexes of their titles.

The May 6 ceremony will see both King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla crowned in front of hundreds of guests in the abbey.