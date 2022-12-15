Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time
Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 16:39
Trevor Noah, who recently left his post as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, will host the Grammy Awards in early 2023.

The comedian has been asked to be master of ceremonies on February 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant.

The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.

Beyonce goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song Break My Soul earning nods for record and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight.

Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods.

Harry Styles, Mary J Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

