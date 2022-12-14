Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies aged 40

Longtime DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, Stephen ‘tWtich’ Boss has died aged 40.

In a statement to People, wife Alison Holker Boss confirmed the sad news.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

The DJ featured on the daytime talk show since 2014 and was made an executive producer in 2020. The Ellen show ended in May of this year.

Boss first rose to fame in 2008 when he was a runner-up in the popular TV show, So You Think You Can Dance.