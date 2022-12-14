Ghostface comes to New York in trailer for Scream VI

The Ghostface killer from an earlier sequel (Alamy/PA)
Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 14:58
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ghostface comes to New York in the trailer for the sixth instalment in the Scream movie franchise.

The sequel, featuring returning stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, follows the survivors of the original killings as they attempt leave the town of Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in the city.

The one-minute teaser sees the group on board a subway train and begins with the words: “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.”

Apparently set on Halloween night, their carriage is full of people dressed in masks and spooky costumes.

However, the space quickly begins to fill with threatening figures wearing the Ghostface mask associated with the franchise, until one suddenly lashes out.

Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere and Jasmin Savoy Brown are also returning for the film, which is a direct sequel to January’s Scream, which relaunched the horror series after a decade-long break.

(Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group/PA)

Scream VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, with original franchise writer and creator Kevin Williamson returning as executive producer.

Neve Campbell previously announced she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott because she felt unhappy with the offer made to her by the studio.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise for 25 years,” she told People magazine.

The trailer also confirms the film will be released in cinemas on March 10 2023.

ScreamPlace: UK
