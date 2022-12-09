Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury
Actress Kristen Stewart will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)
Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 17:34
Associated Press reporters

Organisers of the annual Berlin film festival have said that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023.

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the Twilight series and recently played Princess Diana in Spencer, for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that “with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between US and Europe”.

Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2017, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival the following year.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from February 16-26.

More in this section

JK Simmons, Downton Abbey: A New Era - World Premiere, Leicester Square, London, UK, 25 April 2022, Photo by Richard Goldschmidt JK Simmons shows off impressive physique ahead of role as ‘badass Santa Claus’
Archewell US critics unimpressed by first instalment of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series
European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - London James Gunn says first month of DC universe restructure has been ‘fruitful’
StewartDigitalPlace: International
Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature-length film with Searchlight Pictures

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.205 s