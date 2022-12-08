Bafta to have two hosts and broadcast four award categories live on BBC

The Baftas will broadcast its final four award categories live on BBC One, the awards show has announced.

Two hosts will also lead the 76th annual film awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in February.

In March, actress Rebel Wilson hosted the Baftas for the first time and made risque jokes about the Duke of York, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the gender pay gap, her flop film Cats and her recent weight loss.

Rebel Wilson attending the 75th British Academy Film Awards (PA)

Another change for next year means audiences will be able to tune into new access-all-areas Bafta Backstage Studio, an immersive experience from the red carpet.

After Dame Shirley Bassey’s performance of her classic track Diamonds Are Forever during the ceremony, music will be performed by yet-to-be-announced new and legendary acts.

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip said: “The changes we are introducing to the BBC One broadcast of the awards will ensure those audiences will have the best seats in the house.

“Going live for the last awards of the night will raise anticipation and our backstage studio will give viewers exclusive insight into the event and the talent taking part.”

This year’s Bafta ceremony saw Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog winning top honours alongside sci-fi blockbuster Dune, which also collected a string of gongs.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast won the outstanding British film award (PA)

Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film about his childhood during the Troubles, won the outstanding British film award, while No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch was crowned EE rising star, the only award voted for by the public.

Bafta members will kick off the three rounds of voting for the 2023 awards show on Friday.

Its film nominations will be announced on January 19, ahead of the star-studded ceremony the month after.

In July, Bafta announced the appointment of Ms Millichip, who takes over from Amanda Berry, as CEO.

Ms Berry announced last year she would be stepping down from her role after more than two decades at the organisation.

Ms Millichip was previously Sky Studios’ chief content officer and, prior to that, served as the corporation’s chief commercial officer.

The Baftas are on February 19 2023 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

The ceremony used to be held at the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the event since 2017, and London’s Royal Opera House.