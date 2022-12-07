Abbott Elementary leads TV nominations for 28th annual Critics Choice Awards

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 00:03
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

US comedy show Abbott Elementary leads the television contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, having earned six nominations.

The show, starring Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams, was nominated for best comedy series as well as several acting nods.

Brunson herself also earned a nomination for best actress in a comedy series, while Ralph and Williams both earned nods for best supporting actress and actor respectively.

The nominations for the TV categories were announced by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) on Tuesday.

Abbott Elementary was closely followed by Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, which earned five nominations.

The nods included best drama series, best actor in a drama series for its star Bob Odenkirk, as well as one for best supporting actor in a drama series, given to Giancarlo Esposito.

Better Call faces competition in the best drama from Netflix hit royal drama The Crown, the fifth series of which came out last month.

Gaslit, Reservation Dogs, and The Good Fight all tied with four nominations each.

Daniel Radcliffe also received a nomination for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television, for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star plays the role of the US musical parody comedian in the spoof biopic, which is also nominated for best movie made for television.

“As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programs that were considered to become this year’s nominees,” said CCA TV Branch co-president Ed Martin.

“Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honoring the year’s finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

The CCA film nominations are due to be announced next week on December 14.

All winners will be revealed at the star-studded ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday January 15, due to begin at 3am UK time.

