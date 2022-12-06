Kate Winslet and James Cameron led stars at Avatar sequel world premiere

Kate Winslet and director James Cameron have led stars on the blue carpet at the world premiere of the highly-anticipated Avatar sequel The Way Of Water.

Ahead of the film’s cinematic release on December 16, famous faces came out to the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, on Tuesday to celebrate the much-anticipated return to the planet of Pandora 13 years on from the original 2009 sci-fi epic.

The sequel will see the return of characters Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana respectively, as well as their new family.

Kate Winslet (Ian West/PA)

It has also reunited Hollywood actress Winslet, 47, and Cameron, 68, on set for the first time since their time on the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

Winslet, who plays Metkayina matriarch Ronal in the upcoming film, graced the blue carpet in a hugging grey maxi dress with delicate embroidered detailing.

James Cameron (Ian West/PA)

Cameron opted for a crisp black suit and purple tie as he walked the blue carpet.

He has returned to direct the project and has plans to make three further Avatar films, which would bring the franchise total to five, if the sequel proves to be a success.

Sigourney Weaver (Ian West/PA)

Sigourney Weaver, 73, stars as the adopted teenage daughter of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana’s characters through the power of technology in the sci-fi film.

The Alien star wore a black suit embellished with silver detailing at the waist as she attended the highly-anticipated world premiere.

will.i.am arrives (Ian West/PA)

US rapper and producer will.i.am was also among the famous faces who attended the star-studded event, wearing a black and white oversized graphic coat and black trousers.

Singer Tom Fletcher, donning a black tuxedo, and his wife and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, wearing a black velvet dress, also walked the carpet.

Tom Fletcher and Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

The original sci-fi epic from 2009 became the highest-grossing film of all time and went on to win three Oscars for its stunning visual effects, cinematography and art direction.

It was set in 2154 and followed paraplegic marine Jake Sully dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission which becomes challenged when he falls for Zoe Saldana’s other-worldly blue princess Neytiri.

The sequel is set more than a decade after the events of the first film and sees Jake settle down with Neytiri and their three children in the Na’vi’s rainforest home.

Once a familiar threat returns, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is due for release in cinemas on December 16.