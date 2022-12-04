Florence Pugh dazzles in pink on British Independent Film Awards red carpet

Florence Pugh attending the British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate in east London (Ian West/PA)
Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 22:54
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Florence Pugh made an impact at the 25th British Independent Film Awards in an extravagant pink dress.

The British star of Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder, 26, was among the many famous faces to walk the red carpet at the annual ceremony at London’s Old Billingsgate.

Pugh opted for a pink satin dress with lace detailing, completing the look with a sheer cape that she threw out behind her as she posed for the cameras.

Victoria and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman, 36, walked the carpet wearing a black lace bodice which she accessorised with a pair of emerald earrings.

Other famous names on the carpet included Alesha Dixon, Letitia Wright, Hayley Atwell and Julie Adenuga.

Aftersun starring Paul Mescal claimed a total of seven awards at the ceremony including the top prize, best British independent film.

Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

Jenna Coleman (Ian West/PA)

Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

Hayley Atwell (Ian West/PA)

Alesha Dixon and her husband Azuka Ononye (Ian West/PA)

Julie Adenuga (Ian West/PA)

Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)

Juliette Binoche (Ian West/PA)

