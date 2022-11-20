Michael J Fox among stars recognised with honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

Back To The Future star Michael J Fox received an honorary Oscar recognising outstanding philanthropic efforts at the 2022 Governors Awards ceremony.

The annual event – which celebrates awards appointed by the Academy’s board of governors – was held on Saturday night at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Michael J Fox (right) accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from Woody Harrelson during the Governors Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

During the star-studded ceremony, Fox, 61, was honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in recognition of his efforts to raise awareness and funds for research into Parkinson’s disease after he was diagnosed with the condition in 1991.

The former actor founded The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which has reportedly raised more than 1.5 billion dollars (£1.26 billion) for research funding.

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson presented Fox with the award on stage and his wife and actress Tracy Pollan and their four children supported him at the ceremony.

(from left) Sam Fox, Esme Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J Fox, Schuyler Fox and Aquinnah Fox arrive at the Governors Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Martinique-born filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, American songwriter Diane Warren and Australian director Peter Weir also received honorary Oscars.

Cher, Viola Davis and Jeff Bridges presented their awards during the event, which was also attended by a host of famous faces including Tom Hanks, Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell.

Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal and Olivia Wilde were also all pictured arriving at the ceremony.

(from left) Euzhan Palcy, Michael J Fox, Diane Warren and Peter Weir all received awards at the ceremony (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

It was recently announced that US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host next year’s Oscars show, having helmed the event previously in 2017 and 2018.

The 95th annual Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on Sunday March 12 2023.