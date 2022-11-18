Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler wins six Latin Grammys

Uruguay’s Jorge Drexler was nominated for seven Latin Grammys and on Thursday he took home six, surprising those who took Bad Bunny’s triumph for granted.

The second surprise was Rosalia winning album of the year for Motomami (Digital Album).

“You have no idea how unexpected all this is for me,” said Drexler as he received the song of the year award for Tocarte (Touch you) from his album Tinta y tiempo (Ink and Time) that he performs with Spanish urban musician C Tangana.

The Uruguayan musician performed Tocarte live with British singer Elvis Costello during the ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Drexler dedicated his award “to all those who make urban music in Spanish”.

Jorge Drexler accepts the award for record of the year for Tocarte at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Bad Bunny, who was not present at the ceremony, was the biggest nominee with ten mentions.

In the end, he won all the prizes in the urban music section: best fusion/urban performance for Titi me pregunto (Titi asked me); best reggaeton performance for Lo siento BB:/ (I’m sorry BB:/) which he sings with Tainy and Julieta Venegas; best rap/hip hop song for De museo (Of museum), best urban song for Titi me pregunto (Titi asked me); and best urban music album for Un verano sin ti (A summer without you), which was also nominated for a Grammy in the album of the year category, the first album sung in Spanish to achieve this.

Visibly surprised at winning album of the year at the Latin Grammys, Rosalia said Motomami was the album that she had to fight the most to make, but which “has given me the most joy”.

Rosalia, who also won the Latin Grammy for best alternative music album for Motomami, performed Hentai, La Fama and her summer hit Despecha.

Rosalia accepts the award for album of the year for Motomami (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Drexler also won Latin Grammys for best pop song for La guerrilla de la concordia (Guerrilla of harmony), best alternative song for El dia que estrenaste el mundo (The day you premiered the world), best singer-songwriter album for Tinta y tiempo (Ink and Time) and best song in the Portuguese language for Vento sardo with Marisa Monte.

For the first time in the history of the Latin Grammys a tie was announced in the category of best new artist, with 95-year-old Cuban singer-songwriter Angela Alvarez sharing the award with 25-year-old Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada.

In an emotional moment, the young Mexican singer said the award for best new artist “was already ours” because most of the candidates this year were women and “even more so because I have here this wonderful woman who has brought tears to my eyes ever since I saw her”.

Alvarez took the stage accompanied by her grandson Carlos Alvarez, who produced her self-titled debut album.

Anitta performs at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Christina Aguilera joined Mexico’s Christian Nodal in a powerful interpretation their ranchera song Cuando me de la gana (When I want to) from her album Aguilera, which took the award for best traditional pop vocal album.

The American singer of Ecuadorian origins, whose previous album in Spanish was Mi reflejo in 2000, said she had longed to make another album in Spanish since then.

After tying Drexler for best pop song, Colombian star Sebastián Yatra won the second Latin Grammy of his career for Dharma in the category of best pop vocal album.

Yatra was recognized in the pop song category for his anthem Tacones rojo (Red Heels) whose Spanish and English version he performed with John Legend.

Mexican singer Angela Aguilar performed En realidad (In Reality) while Chiquis won the Latin Grammy for best band music album for Abeja Reina (Queen Bee).