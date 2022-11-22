British productions fare well at 50th annual International Emmys

British productions took home wins in several major categories at the 50th annual International Emmy awards.

The award for best drama series went to the BBC’s Vigil, while Netflix’s hit coming-of-age show Sex Education scooped the prize for comedy.

Vigil, starring Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph, and Martin Compston, was released in August of last year.

The six-part series follows the investigation into mysterious events taking place on board a fictional ballistic missile submarine of the Royal Navy.

It was renewed for a second series in March 2022.

Sex Education’s third series, produced by Netflix and Eleven Film, secured the Emmy win for best comedy.

The show stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and newly announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

Elsewhere, hard-hitting ITV drama Help, starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham was the recipient of the International Emmy for TV movie/ mini-series.

The film follows a young caregiver at a Liverpool care home (Comer), tasked with looking after a challenging patient struggling with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease (Graham).

Circumstances are thrown into disarray following the outbreak of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

London-based Rogan Productions also won the International Emmy for arts programming for Freddie Mercury: The Final Act.

Penn Jillette, one half of US magician duo Penn and Teller, hosted the ceremony from the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.