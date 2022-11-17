Amy Adams says she values her Disney princess role ‘so much more’ 15 years later

Amy Adams says she has learned to value her role as the Disney princess Giselle “so much more” after returning to the character 15 years later.

The Hollywood actress stars in Disney’s upcoming film Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted.

She and other returning cast members including Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden are joined by Maya Rudolph and Gabriella Baldacchino.

The Hollywood actress reprises her role of Giselle in Disney's upcoming film Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to 2007's Enchanted

The film takes place more than ten years since Giselle and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so the family move to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life.

Speaking at the Disenchanted world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Adams told the PA news agency it had been “really fun” to return to the character.

“Giselle was a role that I really embraced playing at that time in my life,” she said.

Maya Rudolph arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Disenchanted

“But to get to come back to her at this time when I have such an appreciation for her joy and for her values and her positivity and optimism, the way that she brings out the best in people.

“It’s something that as I’ve gotten older I’ve learned to value so much more.”

Asked about the high levels of anticipation for the film from fans, she told PA: “I’m so excited to see how everyone feels about it.

“I’m thrilled to be here tonight to get to witness that.”

Adams joins other returning cast members including Idina Menzel

Saturday Night Live star Rudolph, who plays the villainous Malvina Monroe in the film, said it had been “an incredible gift” to be invited to be part of the film.

“I loved the first movie so much. I never anticipated they would make another one and I never anticipated that I would get to be a part of it,” she told PA.

“It’s really such an incredible gift and such a dream, I had so much fun.”

She added: “It’s so rare when you love something and then everyone that was in the original comes back, and they all welcomed me with open arms – it was pretty incredible.”

Disenchanted will be available to stream on Disney+ from Friday November 18.