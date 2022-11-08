Hayley Atwell, Joe Cole and Jason Flemyng on rising star award jury panel

Captain America star Hayley Atwell has joined fellow actors Joe Cole and Jason Flemyng on a jury to shortlist upcoming talent for the EE Rising Star Award.

The award is the only category at the Bafta film awards voted for by the public and previous winners include Bukky Bakray, Micheal Ward, Letitia Wright, Kristen Stewart, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Tom Hardy.

Headed up by the chair of the Bafta film committee, Anna Higgs, the jury panel also includes casting directors Lucy Bevan and Leo Davis, as well as other industry experts.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star Flemyng said: “I’m delighted to contribute to the process of selecting the nominees for this year’s EE Rising Star Award.

“There were some incredible candidates to choose from and it wasn’t easy, but I’m confident we’ve picked five really unique actors that are massively deserving.

“It feels like just yesterday I was getting my first big break and it’s so rewarding to be able to recognise these up-and-coming actors that are on the cusp of something very special in their respective careers. I can’t wait to see who takes home the award next year.”

Cole is known for his roles in gritty Sky TV series Gangs Of London and Peaky Blinders, while Atwell’s credits include starring alongside Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The EE Rising Star award, which was won by No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch last year, was created in honour of the late casting director, Mary Selway, who worked with names including Steven Spielberg and Clint Eastwood.

"Now I get to celebrate a yes that I never expected." Not a dry eye in the house as Lashana Lynch is crowned this year's @EE Rising Star #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8Qi837zj4C — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Selway’s long list of credits also included Out Of Africa, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Notting Hill and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.

Richard E Grant was spotted by her for his role in Withnail And I which set him on the road to stardom.

Recalling Selway, Flemyng told PA news agency: “When I was at drama school, there were the favourites and then there were the actors who were not the favourite.

“And Mary Selway, who the award is set up in memory of, was this incredible casting director who judged in a competition when I was at drama school, to send a male and female student from each drama school to Russia to study at the Moscow Art Theatre.

“And she chose me and so this is an incredible circle for me because if it wasn’t for Mary, I wouldn’t be here.”

The shortlist for the EE Rising Star award will be announced in January 2023.

Higgs said: “Bafta’s core purpose is all about nurturing emerging talent and celebrating excellence. That’s why we’re delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with EE and the EE Rising Star Award, the only Bafta category voted for by the public.

“We have another stellar line-up of nominees this year, following in the footsteps of phenomenal talent.”

The 2023 Bafta film awards will take place on February 19 2023 at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.