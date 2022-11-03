Netflix and Neil Gaiman confirm season two of The Sandman

Netlfix and Neil Gaiman confirm series two of The Sandman (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 01:38
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has confirmed that its adaptation of The Sandman has been commissioned for a second season.

The dark fantasy drama series is based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved award-winning DC Comics series.

It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

Fans had clamoured for a second series of the fantasy show since its conclusion earlier this year.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Gaiman said: “The rumours are true. Well, the good ones are, anyway.

“Netflix is delighted and thrilled that so many of you, all over the world,  have been watching and loving Sandman, which means that the thing we were all hoping would happen…?

“It’s happened.”

He added: “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them…

“Now it’s time to get back to work.

“There’s a family meal ahead… And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell.”

The British author posted a short teaser clip, which was also shared by the streaming giant, showing Morpheus’ Helm slowly rising from sand while dramatic music swells.

“Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix!” the streamer wrote.

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream as well as Gwendoline Christie, who plays Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lourdes Faberes and Joely Richardson.

