Heidi Klum shares video of how her creepy Halloween costume was created

Heidi Klum has shared a behind the scenes look on her social media showing how her costume for Halloween was created.

The 49-year-old German American supermodel is known for wearing extravagant costumes to her star-studded Halloween party in the US.

She posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday explaining how her latest creation, the Big Wormy Apple, a wordplay on the nickname for New York, was created.



In the clip by cinematographer Dmitri Borysevicz, a team of make-up artists from US-based Prosthetic Renaissance Inc add the layers to Klum.

The prosthetics and make up transform her into a massive, long worm which covers her face – just having her eyes poking out.

She is then seen falling and slithering on the floor at her annual Halloween party which took place at Japanese restaurant Sake No Hana in New York on Monday.

The event was attended by the world’s richest man Elon Musk and the actress Heather Graham.

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Klum’s husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, 33, is also seen in the video standing nearby wearing fishing gear and carrying a rod.

Underneath the costume, Klum also wears a sequined bodysuit.

An early video also showed the model saying the worm was her “craziest idea yet”.

When she saw the costume, she also said: “This makes me so happy you don’t even (know).

“I love it.”

In previous years, Klum has dressed up as a Frankenstein-like creature, a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video and Princess Fiona from the Shrek films for Halloween.