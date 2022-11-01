Bruce Springsteen says sale of entire back catalogue was ‘a timing thing’

Bruce Springsteen says selling the rights to his extensive back catalogue in a multimillion-pound deal was “a timing thing” but that he still has no plans to retire.

The world-famous rocker said the sale to Sony Music Group in December last year “made sense”, adding that he knew his work would be looked after.

The sale was reportedly worth 500 million dollars (£435 million), making it one of the biggest single-artist catalogue deals to date.

Speaking during his first appearance on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern show, Springsteen, known as The Boss, discussed his lengthy career and the decision to turn over the rights to his music.

“I just got to a point in my life where, you know, I’m 73-years-old and it was going to Columbia (Records) who I knew was going to take really good care of it,” he said.

“And so it was just a timing thing and it was like, ‘ok it makes sense’.”

Asked if the decision was also about recognising the monetary value of his work he replied, “absolutely”.

“I bumped into the luckiest job in the world because they pay you a fortune for something that I would have done for free,” he said.

The musician admitted that he was not sure for how much longer he would be able to continue putting on his famously long shows – which have been known to run for up to five hours long – but that he still had plenty of options musically.

“I mean, if I got to a point where I was incapacitated or something… But up until then, I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger,” he said.

Throughout his lengthy career, Springsteen has won numerous awards including 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony (Yui Mok/PA)

“I played with Pete Seeger in Washington, at (Barack) Obama’s inauguration. Pete was 91 or 92, and he came out and sang This Land Is Your Land.

“So I look at those guys… I don’t know if I’ll be doing three-hour shows (when I’m older) but I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do.

“So I can’t imagine retirement, no.”

Throughout his lengthy career, Springsteen has won numerous awards including 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony.

He is member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been named MusiCares Person of the Year.

He has also received a Kennedy Centre Honour and been awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Earlier this year it was announced that he and the E Street Band are to be the first headliners at the British Summer Time 10th anniversary festival in 2023.

The performance will mark Springsteen’s debut at the Hyde Park festival on July 6, with a second performance lined up for July 8.

The shows are among a string of stadium performances for the UK leg of an international tour.