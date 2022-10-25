Magician Joel Mawhinney joins Blue Peter presenting line-up

The magician and content creator was born in Bangor, Co Down
Magician Joel Mawhinney joins Blue Peter presenting line-up
Magician Joel Mawhinney is joining Blue Peter as a presenter (BBC/PA)
Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 09:57
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Joel Mawhinney has been announced as the newest presenter of Blue Peter.

The 25-year-old magician and content creator, who was born in Bangor, Co Down, becomes the 41st host of the long-running CBBC children’s show.

Mawhinney will start in his new role on Friday November 11, co-hosting alongside Richie Driss, Mwaka Mudenda and Henry the Dog.

Joel Mawhinney with Henry the Dog (BBC/PA)

He said: “Becoming the 41st Blue Peter presenter is a surreal and – dare I say it – magical experience.

“I’ve always loved making people smile with my magic and I want to do the same for the Blue Peter audience.

“They have high expectations and I’ll do my best to live up to them. I can’t wait to get started.”

Mawhinney first appeared on Blue Peter in 2018 as a guest and also guest presented the show over summer 2022 when he taught some of his co-presenters magic tricks.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland presenters Adam Beales, whose left the show earlier this year, the late Caron Keating, and Zoe Salmon, who is also from Bangor.

Joel Mawhinney will start in his new role as a Blue Peter presenter on Friday November 11 (BBC/PA)

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: “Joel is a fantastic entertainer, he is creative, hard-working, and ready for any challenge that we can throw at him.

“I think that our Blue Peter audience will love the energy and fun he’ll bring to the show.”

Mawhinney attended Bangor Grammar School before going on to pursue his career in entertainment at the age of 18.

His interest in magic started when he was five, when his grandfather bought him two illusions in a magic emporium at a theme park.

He began performing at the age of 11 and is best known for his tricks on TikTok, where he has more than 16 million followers.

More in this section

The 94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Will Smith hails ‘epic’ movie night with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle
Avengers: Endgame Fan Event - London Paul Rudd offered shady deal in new trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania
UK premiere of The Good Nurse premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2022 ‘I’m just winging it’ says Eddie Redmayne while reflecting on his acting success
BluePeterPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>James Corden: It was never my intention to upset staff at NYC restaurant (Chris Radburn/PA)</p>

James Corden: It was never my intention to upset staff at NYC restaurant

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s