James Corden banned from New York restaurant for alleged ‘abusive’ behaviour

During one alleged incident earlier this month, Corden had begun “yelling like crazy” and repeatedly told a server “you can’t do your job”
James Corden banned from New York restaurant for alleged ‘abusive’ behaviour

James Corden banned from New York restaurant for alleged ‘abusive’ behaviour (Chris Radburn/PA)

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 08:00
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

James Corden has been banned from a New York restaurant due to his alleged “abusive” behaviour of staff.

The manager of Balthazar said Corden was a “hugely gifted comedian” but a “tiny cretin of a man” as he shared details of the alleged incidents online.

Keith McNally posted parts of a manager’s report on Instagram, accusing Corden of being “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

“James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man, and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” Mr McNally wrote.

“I don’t often 86 a customer. today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

Eighty-six-ing a customer is a colloquial term which typically means to stop serving a person, or to kick them out of an establishment.

In his post Mr McNally went on to share details of “the funny man’s treatment of my staff”, adding that Corden had behaved “similarly in my former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back”.

During one alleged incident earlier this month, Corden had begun “yelling like crazy” and repeatedly told a server “you can’t do your job”.

The report added that the server “was very shaken” but “continued to finish her shift.”

Corden’s representatives have been approached for comment.

More in this section

Kanye West sued Kanye West buying conservative social media platform Parler
Graham Norton Show - London Jodie Whittaker: Ncuti Gatwa will take Doctor Who to new audiences
UK premiere of The Good Nurse premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2022 Eddie Redmayne realised how ‘extraordinarily hard’ nursing is during latest film
CordenPlace: UK
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.31 s