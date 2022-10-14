Here are all the winners at the National Television Awards 2022

Winners on the night included Cillian Murphy for his performance as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders
Dermot O'Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Picture: Paige Young

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 08:01
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The National Television Awards have taken place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi.

Here is all you need to know about who picked up a prize on the night:

The cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing after winning the Talent Show award. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Authored documentary – Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Returning drama – Peaky Blinders

Maura Higgins attending the National Television Awards 2022. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
TV Presenter – Ant & Dec

Factual entertainment – Gogglebox

Drama performance – Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Harry Kirton, Steven Knight and Packy Lee in the press room after winning the Returning Drama award for Peaky Blinders at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Serial drama – Emmerdale

Expert – Martin Lewis

Laura Whitmore at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
Serial drama performance – Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers

Rising Star – Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street

Irish veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick pictured in the press room at the National Television Awards 2022 Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
Daytime – This Morning

Comedy – After Life

Talent show judge – Anton Du Beke

New drama – Trigger Point

Special recognition – Lenny Henry

