New saga in the Planet Of The Apes film franchise announced for 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 02:08
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

20th Century Studios have announced the beginning of a new saga in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, which is due to arrive in 2024.

The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and English actress Freya Allen, the studio said.

It will be helmed by Maze Runner franchise director Wes Ball.

The film is due to pick up “many years” after the final film in the previous trilogy, War For The Planet Of The Apes, which was released in 2017.

It starred Woody Harrelson alongside Andy Serkis, who reprised his CGI role as the original talking ape, Caesar.

Along with the announcement, 20th Century Studios also shared a piece of concept art, which showed an unidentified ape riding a horse, while a hawk comes to land on its arm.

Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film of the Planet Of The Apes franchise was released in 1968.

Rise of the Planet Of The Apes was released in 2011 and followed by 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet of the Apes and War For The Planet Of The Apes three years later.

ApesPlace: UK
