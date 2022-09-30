Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal film

Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal love-story film (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 01:36
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Timothee Chalamet is drenched in blood in a violent new trailer for his upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All.

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance.

It follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

The trailer sees multiple intimate scenes between the couple, interspersed with shots of Chalamet attacking various victims with a blunt weapon.

“Do you think I’m a bad person?” Chalamet asks Russell, to which she replies: “All I think is that I love you”.

The trailer is set to the sinister tones of the Leonard Cohen track You Want It Darker.

An official poster for the film was also released by MGM Studios.

Bones And All premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, ahead of its general release in November, and reportedly earned a lengthy standing ovation following the screening.

It also won director Luca Guadagnino the silver lion award for best director.

Guadagnino directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which earned the young star an Oscar nomination for best actor.

Mark Hamill recruited to help raise funds for drones in Ukrainian war effort (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mark Hamill recruited to help raise funds for drones in Ukrainian war effort

