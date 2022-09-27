Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 22:31
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film.

The Deadpool character first made the big screen in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before getting his own spin-off series.

Reynolds, 45, will be reprising the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero in the third instalment, following the success of the 2016 original and the sequel in 2018.

On Tuesday, he revealed Wolverine will also be making an appearance in the third film.

The actor shared a video on Twitter which saw him gently mock the process behind making a new Deadpool film before announcing the big news.

He said: “We are extremely sad to have missed D23 but we have been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one, his first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new dept and motivation, new meaning.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It has been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down, deep inside and I have nothing.

“Just completely empty up here and terrifying. But we did have one idea.

“Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman, 53, who appears to walk up the stairs eating food behind Reynolds, said: “Yeah, sure Ryan.”

More in this section

UK premiere of The Lost King - London Steve Coogan ‘not a monarchist’ despite recent royal-related projects
First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at auction First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at auction
Rihanna comments Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
ReynoldsPlace: UK
Shakira (Yui Mok/PA)

Shakira to face trial accused of £13m tax fraud in Spain

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.209 s