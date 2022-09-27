Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film.

The Deadpool character first made the big screen in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before getting his own spin-off series.

Reynolds, 45, will be reprising the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero in the third instalment, following the success of the 2016 original and the sequel in 2018.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

On Tuesday, he revealed Wolverine will also be making an appearance in the third film.

The actor shared a video on Twitter which saw him gently mock the process behind making a new Deadpool film before announcing the big news.

He said: “We are extremely sad to have missed D23 but we have been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one, his first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new dept and motivation, new meaning.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It has been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down, deep inside and I have nothing.

“Just completely empty up here and terrifying. But we did have one idea.

“Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman, 53, who appears to walk up the stairs eating food behind Reynolds, said: “Yeah, sure Ryan.”