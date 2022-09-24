Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war
Roger Waters has cancelled concerts in Poland amid a row over comments he made on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 19:29
Associated Press reporters

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has cancelled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported on Saturday.

An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw – without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko from Tauron Arena Krakow said on Saturday in comments reported by Polish media outlets.

The website for Waters’ This Is Not a Drill concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21 and 22.

City councillors in Krakow were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, early this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.”

He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington, in particular.

Waters has also criticised Nato, accusing it of provoking Russia.

More in this section

RuPaul's Drag Race star Cherry Valentine dies aged 28 RuPaul's Drag Race star Cherry Valentine dies aged 28
Pakistan Floods Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan
European premiere of Amsterdam - London Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam
watersDigitalPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
Influential jazz sax player Pharoah Sanders has died aged 81 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Influential jazz saxophone player Pharoah Sanders dies aged 81

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s