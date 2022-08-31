Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person

Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 00:30
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Khloe Kardashian says her two children “challenge me as a person” and that motherhood is “an honour and a gift”.

The reality star, 38, said she loved everything about being a mother of two, “even the hard parts”.

Kardashian and former partner Tristan Thompson recently welcomed their second child, a boy, via surrogate.

The couple already share four-year-old daughter True.

Speaking to Elle Magazine about motherhood, she said: “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts.

“(My children) challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

NBA star Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in January after it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman.

It is understood they remain separated aside from co-parenting issues and that their second child was conceived via surrogate before the revelations became public.

