Angelina Jolie shares her experience of working with her sons on new movie
Angelina Jolie has spoken about working with two of her sons on her latest project (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 18:06
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Angelina Jolie has said she and two of her sons “work well together”.

The 47-year-old mother of six has been working with two of the children, Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt, she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, while directing her latest movie Without Blood.

Speaking to People magazine, Academy Award winner Jolie said: “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Jolie with five of her six children, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox (Yui Mok/PA)

Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, have reportedly been working in the assistant director department on the set of Without Blood.

Of her son Maddox, who Jolie previously worked with on 2017 release First They Killed My Father, she said “(he) worked hard”.

Jolie also expressed how proud she was of all her children, telling the publication: “I’m proud that they are all very much their own people.”

She added: “Very different and still a very close family that learn from each other.”

Without Blood is Jolie’s first project with production company Freemantle, with whom she signed a three-year deal with earlier this year.

The deal will see Jolie produce, direct and/or star in films, TV series and documentaries with an international focus over the agreed period.

The American actress, who found fame starring in titles such as Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Mr & Mrs Smith, also gushed over Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir, who both star in Without Blood.

She said: “Salma and Demian are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work.

“I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away.”

The plot of the film, which is based on Alessandro Baricco’s 2002 novel of the same name, has been kept well under wraps, however Jolie did speak about the impact the book had on her, saying: “The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people. It carries themes and questions important to discuss.”

Place: UK
