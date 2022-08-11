Dame Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia

Dame Olivia Newton-John is to receive a state memorial service in Australia after her death earlier this week.

The singer and actress, who lived in Melbourne from the age of five and was best known for playing Sandy in the 1978 hit film Grease, died at her ranch in southern California on Monday aged 73.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, shared the news on Twitter, writing: “I’m so pleased that Olivia Newtown John’s family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service.

We're working with Olivia's family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral - fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life.

Dame Olivia was born in Cambridge, England, before moving with her family to Melbourne, Victoria’s capital city.

The news comes after Dame Olivia’s husband thanked fans for “the ocean of support that has come our way” in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding,” he captioned a picture of himself and his late wife.

“Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it.

“We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

He continued: “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch.

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.

“Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible.

“It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.

“In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.”

Signing off, he added: “Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.

“Onward Ho, John Easterling.”

Following her death, landmarks across Victoria were lit up in pink on August 9 to remember the actress and her contribution to raising awareness of cancer.

At the time Mr Andrews tweeted: “Tonight, landmarks across our city will be lit up pink to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.

“Vale Olivia Newton John.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to Dame Olivia after her death, writing on Twitter: "Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to Dame Olivia after her death, writing on Twitter: “Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives.

“From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack.

“Above all she was a wonderful, generous person.”