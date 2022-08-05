DC’s The Flash still going ahead despite ongoing Ezra Miller controversies

Warner Bros’ superhero blockbuster The Flash is still going ahead amid ongoing controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller.

Franchise boss David Zaslav said the studio was “very excited” about a spate of upcoming films including Black Adam, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and The Flash.

It comes after the surprise news that DC would be scrapping its upcoming Batgirl film, filmed entirely in Glasgow, months before it was due to be released in late 2022.

“We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2,” Zaslav said, according to Variety, during the company’s Q2 earnings call on Thursday.

“We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

Miller, who identifies as they/them, has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months including being arrested twice in Hawaii on charges including second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

The actor’s exact whereabouts are currently unknown, but they have also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

The Flash, part of the DC Justice League universe, is scheduled for release in June 2023.

Following news that Batgirl was being axed by Warner Bros, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked”.



In a joint statement on Instagram the pair wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

Batgirl was due to star Hollywood A-listers Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace.

Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

After test screenings the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in cinemas or on streaming service HBO Max, according to US outlets.