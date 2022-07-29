Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in DC’s Aquaman sequel

Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in DC’s Aquaman sequel
Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in DC’s Aquaman sequel (Matt Crossick/PA)
Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 04:45
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, the film’s star Jason Momoa has confirmed.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, Momoa wrote the pair would be “reunited” for the DC blockbuster, which is due out in 2023.

The actor said the pair had been “busted” by a tour on the Warner Bros backlot tour, where they are reportedly filming the flick.

“REUNITED bruce and arthur,” Momoa wrote.

“Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set, all great things coming AQUAMAN 2, all my aloha J.”

The original Aquaman starred Momoa alongside actress Amber Heard, who is also expected to re-join the cast, despite rumours following her infamous defamation trial loss with former partner Johnny Depp.

Place: UK
Nicki Minaj drop surprise trailer for new documentary about her career (PA)

Nicki Minaj drop surprise trailer for new documentary about her career

