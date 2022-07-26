Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles

Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles
Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 03:56
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a traffic collision over the weekend after a car he was driving collided with a motorcycle.

The actor, 42, was unhurt in the accident but the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with “minor, non-life-threatening” injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The report, obtained by local news outlet KTLA, said the collision occurred on Old Topanga Road, in Topanga, near Los Angeles just after 11am on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred when the motorbike rider drove ‘directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle’, highway patrol said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The other driver, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan, was riding a 2012 Honda and drove “directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle” – a 1970 Oldsmobile -, according to CHP.

Following the incident Momoa flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and helped Avagimyan until an ambulance arrived.

More in this section

Toronto Film Festival - Reservation Road premiere Paul Sorvino’s daughter leads tributes to ‘talented and giving’ Goodfellas star
2022 Comic Con - Day Two Fans return home happy following weekend of major announcements at Comic-Con
Obit Bob Rafelson The Monkees co-creator Bob Rafelson dies aged 89
MomoaPlace: UK
Long-time Academy member sentenced to eight years in prison for child sex abuse (Doug Peters/Alamy/PA)Picture date Sunday February 26, 2017. Picture credit should read Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Long-time Academy member sentenced to eight years in prison for child sex abuse

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices