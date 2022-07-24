Comic-Con 2022: Patrick Stewart praises Star Trek for ‘breaking boundaries’ at Picard panel

Sir Patrick Stewart praises Star Trek for ‘breaking boundaries’ at Picard panel (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 09:00
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Patrick Stewart praised the Star Trek franchise for “breaking boundaries” as he unveiled a teaser trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard at Comic-Con.

The veteran actor received cheers and rapturous applause as he entered the stage to discuss the show, which is due to conclude with its third season on Paramount+ next year.

Stewart said he had agreed to the project because he wanted the opportunity to explore the past of his famous character, and how it shaped his life.

“We are breaking boundaries all the time and reflecting life as it might possibly be,” he told audiences.

“That is an admirable thing for any TV show to do.”

The 60-second clip features an array of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, who appear to be rejoining their captain on one of his final missions.

“As long as you and your crew remain steadfast, you are never without hope,” Stewart is heard to say.

Speaking on the panel, he told audiences there would be “surprises and shocks” in the series.

