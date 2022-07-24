Dwayne Johnson makes epic Black Adam entrance at Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson makes epic Black Adam entrance at Comic-Con
Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, participates in the “Black Adam” portion of the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 03:34
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dwayne Johnson was surrounded by crackling electricity and swirling smoke as he made an epic entrance to the Comic-Con stage.

The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention.

Addressing fans at the famous Hall H he warned them that the superhero universe would “never be the same again”.

The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Blue sparks flew in the darkness as special lanyards given to attendees flashed blue ahead of the second panel on the third day of the world famous convention.

“Hall H you have been warned the DC universe will never be the same again,” he declared.

Fans were treated to an extended look at the film with explosive footage showing Johnson deflecting bullets and smashing helicopters into each other.

“I heard Black Adam was here, that was some cool s***,” Johnson joked as he returned to the stage alongside his fellow cast members Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Johnson told fans that fellow cast-member Pierce Brosnan sent his love, but was unable to attend the convention.

“The journey for Black Adam has been long and filled with passion, with commitment and grit. It’s been easily 10 years,” he said.

“The journey has been an incredible one.

“To be here to watch Black Adam levitate and throw lightning like he was handing out candy, it’s a dream come true.”

Collet-Serra admitted that he was “shy” and that the panel was his “worst nightmare”.

The film is scheduled for a UK release of October 21.

More in this section

2022 Comic Con - Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel Dwayne Johnson takes aim at friend Kevin Hart during Comic-Con fan Q&A
2022 Comic Con - "House of the Dragon" Panel George RR Martin does not rule out cameo appearance in future Westeros series
Helen Mirren Helen Mirren: ‘I got banned from Comic-Con for fighting’
ComicConBlackAdamPlace: UK
Fans enjoy truly super Saturday at Comic-Con following blockbuster announcements (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Fans enjoy truly super Saturday at Comic-Con following blockbuster announcements

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices