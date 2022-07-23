Comic-Con 2022: Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content

Comic-Con 2022: Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content
Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content at Comic-Con 2022 (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 01:04
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Comic-Con horror fans were treated to glimpses of the final set of episodes for long-running zombie series The Walking Dead.

Showrunners and cast members took to the stage in the famous Hall H on Friday afternoon to share the exclusive clips, as well as trailers for upcoming spin-off series Tales Of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead, which stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Christian Serratos, is nearing the end of its eleventh and final series after having run since 2010.

Reedus and McBride’s characters are the only two to have appeared in every season of the show.

The final episodes are due to air on US networks AMC and AMC+ on October 2.

Tales Of The Walking Dead will be an anthology series featuring six self-contained episodes that will explore gaps in the flagship show and other spin-offs.

AMC has described the show as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences”.

The spin-off series will also see Samantha Morton’s return as Alpha – with viewers catching a glimpse of the villain in the newly released trailer.

Famous faces set to appear in the series include Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn and Danny Ramirez.

The series is due to premiere later this year.

ComicConWalkingDeadPlace: UK
