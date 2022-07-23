Comic-Con 2022: Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

Comic-Con 2022: Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser
Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser trailer (Richard Shotwell/PA)
Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 03:30
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keanu Reeves is ready to “kill everyone” in a new teaser trailer for John Wick 4, revealed on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

A sneak peak and film poster was debuted by the actor during a surprise appearance at the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at the convention on Friday.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was part of the panel, before Reeves arrived, saying: “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here.”

The hyper-violent John Wick series follows the eponymous hero assassin, played by Reeves, as he attempts to take revenge on those who have wronged him.

Stahelski and Reeves revealed the movie takes place in five main locations: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.

In the trailer, Wick is asked: Have you given any thought to how this ends?

“No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

After a series of well-choreographed action scenes, some taking place in France, and cuts to a bloodied punching post, Lawrence Fishburne asks: “You ready John?”

“Yeah,” Reeves replies.

The film, produced by Lionsgate, has been given a release date of March 24 2023.

More in this section

2022 Comic Con - "BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues" Panel Comic-Con 2022: Keanu Reeves says the Wachowskis made him watch anime to prepare for Matrix role
2022 Comic Con - "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Panel Comic-Con 2022: Fans thrown deep into JRR Tolkien’s Second Age at Rings Of Power panel
2022 Comic Con - "Tales of the Walking Dead" Panel Comic-Con 2022: Horror fans treated to exclusive Walking Dead content
ComicConWickPlace: UK
Young star says Rings Of Power series will introduce Tolkien to new generation (Christy Radecic/AP)

Comic-Con 2022: Young star says Rings Of Power series will introduce Tolkien to new generation

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices