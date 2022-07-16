Lady Gaga grateful to have overcome ‘nightmare’ of being unable to perform

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 03:06
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lady Gaga says she is grateful for being given love and support to help “overcome my nightmare” after feeling she would never perform again.

The Oscar-winning artist said she had been helped by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her upcoming world tour.

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, is about to embark on The Chromatica Ball world tour taking place from July to September.

She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.

“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication.  I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON  #ChromaticaBall.”

The tour kicks off in Dusseldorf on July 17 and finishes in Miami on September 17.

It includes dates in Canada, several US states and Europe including two nights at Tottenham Hotspur football stadium in London.

The singer has been open in the past about her struggles with mental health issues including anxiety and depression.

