Kevin Spacey at court to enter pleas in sex assault case

Double Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey has arrived at the Old Bailey to formally enter pleas to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

The 62-year-old former Hollywood star has already indicated he “strenuously denies” the allegations of three men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

He is listed to appear in Court One of the Old Bailey under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler for a plea and case management hearing before Mr Justice Wall.

The American actor, who is on unconditional bail, faces four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

At the time, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The House Of Cards star has an address in Waterloo, central London, but his home is in the US, where he has family and a nine-year-old dog.

Last month, at an initial court hearing at magistrates’ court, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said Spacey had returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

The charges are: two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in London in March 2005; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in London in August 2008; and sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges against him in May, but Spacey could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK last month.

Spacey is known for starring roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

He was artistic director at the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.