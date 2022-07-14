Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome second child via surrogate

It is understood their second child was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman
Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome second child via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome second child via surrogate (Alamy/PA)

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 07:14
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Khloe Kardashian says she is “incredibly grateful” as she prepares to welcome her second child.

The reality star, 39, and her former partner Tristan Thompson, 31, are expecting their second child via a surrogate, her representatives have confirmed.

The couple share a four-year-old daughter True, though Kardashian has opened up previously about her potential struggles with conceiving another child.

A representative for Kardashian told the PA news agency: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

The reality star, 39, said she was ‘incredibly grateful’ to the surrogate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in January after it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman.

It is understood they remain separated apart from co-parenting issues and that their second child was conceived via surrogate before the revelations became public.

More in this section

British Academy Film Awards 2022 - Arrivals - London Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise role in Black Panther sequel
Graham Norton Show - London Tom Jones denies reports he collapsed ahead of Budapest concert
2021 American Music Awards - Press Room BTS docuseries and concert film coming to Disney in major streaming service deal
KardashianPlace: UK
Actor Kevin Spacey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kevin Spacey to enter pleas in sex assault case

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices