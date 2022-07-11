Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is ‘no legitimate basis’ for Amber Heard appeal

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 21:24
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is “no legitimate basis” for an appeal by Amber Heard for a new trial in the couple’s multimillion-dollar defamation case.

Representatives said the verdict in favour of the actor was “well-supported by the overwhelming evidence (and) consistent with the law” and that the appeals “verge into the frivolous”.

It comes after Ms Heard’s lawyers demanded a retrial following claims of “improper juror service,” saying that the outcome had not been supported by the evidence presented during the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Following a six-week jury trial, a jury of Ms Heard’s peers rendered a verdict against her in virtually all respects,” documents seen by the PA news agency state.

Amber Heard’s lawyers demanded a retrial following claims of ‘improper juror service’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Though understandably displeased with the outcome of trial, Ms Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury’s decision.

“Virginia law is clear that a verdict is not to be set aside unless it is “plainly wrong or without evidence to support it”.”

It continues: “Here, the verdict was well-supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside.

“Mr Depp respectfully submits that the court should deny Ms Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous.”

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

